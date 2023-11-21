New leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 in more colorways

A recent leak has revealed Samsung’s upcoming third-generation fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, in multiple colorways.

We already know that Samsung is gearing up for a new Galaxy Fit, so it’s not surprising new leaks are coming so frequently.

The first official-looking renders of the Galaxy Fit 3 were revealed a few weeks ago, showcasing the fitness tracker in a stunning pink/rose gold colorway. The company may use a different official name for the color.

In the latest leak, news outlet 91mobiles has published another set of Galaxy Fit 3 images featuring the device in two new colorways.

New black and grey colorways for the Galaxy Fit 3

Besides the pink/rose gold color we have previously seen, the new official-looking renders unveil the Galaxy Fit 3 in black and grey colorways.

So, Samsung’s new fitness tracking will be available in at least three colorways. That said, the company may also launch the device in one or more colorways exclusive to Samsung store purchases only.

Source: 91Mobiles

The new images also reveal a physical button and mic on the right side of the Galaxy Fit 3’s dial, reminiscent of the previous models.

The fitness tracker is also expected to ship with replaceable silicone straps, which has become a norm for these types of products.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t reveal specs or launch information. However, according to Asia Economy, the device is slated for the first half of 2024 and will twice as much as the Galaxy Fit 2.

In addition, a previous leak had also revealed a 200mAh battery capacity for the new fitness tracker, which is far bigger than its predecessor’s 159mAh capacity. However, it will likely get the same 5W charging speed.

In all likelihood, the Galaxy Fit 3 is not coming alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which is likely to launch on January 17, 2024.

However, don’t get disappointed, as Samsung is still preparing the Galaxy Fit 3 for a 2024 launch, and we are sure to come across more info about the device in the coming weeks.

