Samsung’s Galaxy XCover 7 rugged phone leaks in renders

A new leak on the social media platform Twitter/X has revealed Samsung’s next rugged phone, the Galaxy XCover 7.

Although Samsung is known for its Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z foldable smartphones, and mid-range A series smartphones, the company also launched one of the best-rugged smartphones back in June 2022, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

Now, these rugged smartphones are quite different from Samsung’s usual releases. They look different, are highly durable, and don’t sport flagship-grade hardware.

Interestingly, many people prefer this rugged mid-ranger due to its removable battery and the fact that it can handle drops, spills, and dirt better than your average Galaxy smartphone.

The Korean company is likely in the middle of developing the next generation of its rugged smartphone, as tipster Arsene Lupin’s leak on Twitter/X showcases the image of the Galaxy XCover 7.

Galaxy XCover 7 looks bulkier than its predecessor in the images

The leaked images only show the front, back, and side of the Galaxy XCover 7. However, slight design changes are also noticeable.

The rugged Galaxy XCover 7 looks slightly bulkier than its predecessor, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro. It also has the same programmable button on the side.

However, we are unsure if it has the second programmable button on top because we cannot see it in the images. It also looks like Samsung has dropped the second camera, as the Galaxy XCover 7 images only show a single camera on the back.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t come with a spec sheet. But we already have the render; the specs will soon follow.

We are also unsure about the release date. Hopefully, it will come pretty soon, sporting a better speaker and keeping the removable battery.

