Samsung has a $499 phone with a removable battery and it’s coming to the US very soon

In this age of all-glass smartphones, what about those of us who need something a little more rugged? There are manufacturers like CAT that make hardy phones, and now Samsung is getting in on that action. The Galaxy XCover Pro brings a huge, swappable battery clad in a tough exterior to those customer-facing workers that need a little bit more from their work phone.

Oh, and it’s got Samsung’s Point-of-Sale software on it. Yes, you can use your smartphone as a payment processor.

Samsung is bringing out a rugged smartphone with a removable battery

Samsung is bringing this to the US market, with a partnership with Microsoft and Verizon aimed at business to business customers. That means it won’t be your first choice as a consumer, but maybe if you work in logistics, healthcare or retail sales you might find a Galaxy XCover Pro waiting for you when you clock in one day.

Here’s what we know about the XCover Pro:

The swappable battery has a 4,050 mAh capacity

15W fast charging

Two programmable buttons (these can be used for push-to-talk or Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie)

EMV Level 1 certified (this lets you take point-of-sale payments on the phone, via NFC-enabled credit cards, phones or watches)

IP68 dust and water resistance, plus MIL-STD 810G certification for things like altitudes, temperatures, and other difficult environmental conditions

6.3-inch 2220 x 1080 display, a touchscreen that can work even with gloves on, 2.GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (and microSD support up to 512GB)

13-megapixel front-facing camera; and two rear cameras, a 25 megapixel and an 8 megapixel

Android 10 and Samsung’s One UI 2.0

$499

It’s an interesting device, for sure, but for me, it shows the versatility of Android once manufacturers start experimenting. We’ve all paid for stuff on an iPad by now, via payment processors like Stripe. Now it seems that the big manufacturers like Samsung want a piece of that action, with custom-designed devices for industry.

What do you think? Interested in this phone from Samsung? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: