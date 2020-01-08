Samsung is releasing a slick 2TB SSD with built-in fingerprint scanner

Samsung is releasing a new addition to its T-series of portable SSDs, the T7 Touch. It’s the fastest device in the range, and now it’s got a built-in fingerprint sensor to decrypt your precious files.

That means no more relying on the external software that the T5 models needed to keep your files safe, making it easier to use than ever before.

Samsung’s new portable SSD has fingerprint unlock

Portable SSDs are great for keeping all your files with you in an easy to carry package, but they have a problem. Namely, anyone can get to your files if they get physical access to the drive. That means you need to encrypt your files, but normally you’d need software on the PC you’re using to access them again.

Samsung’s T7 Touch lets you decrypt your secured files by authenticating using the in-built fingerprint sensor. Nifty.

The T7 Touch will come in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes (thanks to Swiss retailer, Brack)

Specs include AES 256-bit encryption, the fingerprint sensor for quickly accessing your encrypted files, USB 3.2 (Gen 2), a read speed of up to 1050 MB/s and write speed up to 1000 MB/s

Pricing hasn’t been announced by Samsung but a hastily yanked Amazon listing showed the 2TB as being $399 when available on January 21 (via SammyHub)

We’ve only seen a dark gray colorway so far in a CES 2020 press release, but previous Samsung external SSDs had a range of colors so it’s likely you’ll be able to match your style.

What do you think? Are you interested in this secure external SSD? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

