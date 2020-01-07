This wireless over-door camera is perfect for apartments and Airbnb stays

If you live in an apartment and find yourself with a door that is without a peephole (or maybe just one that sucks), you know how annoying it can be when someone knocks at your door. The same goes for Airbnb stays where peephole options can be nonexistent.

BodyGuardz is looking to change that with its over-door camera being shown off at CES 2020. While not the first company in the space, the company is offering a unique approach to seeing who is outside your door.

BodyGuardz portable over-door camera has no wires and a built-in screen

The over-door camera uses an adjustable metal bracket to easily slip over any door. The camera on the outside is angled down to give a good view of who is at the door, while the monitor on the other side is also angled down to making viewing a breeze.

According to the company, battery life is around two months and when connected to a Wi-Fi connection, users can view the live footage from a smartphone app as well as use the built-in speaker for two-way audio.

The unit isn’t cheap, coming in at almost $280 but if you are a frequent traveler and use Airbnb often or you’re just looking for something for your home that can easily be swapped, the BodyGuardz over-door camera may be for you. It will release late this year.

What do you think? Interested in this gadget being showcased at CES 2020?

