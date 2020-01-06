Mophie now has a device that will charge your phone and jumpstart your car

Mophie makes some pretty great chargers and phone cases that double as battery banks, but now the company is taking it to the next (unnecessary) level with its newly-announced power station.

Long story short – the Mophie Powerstation Go (announced during CES 2020) will wireless charge your QI-enabled smartphones and gadgets then jumpstart your car if your battery dies.

The Mophie Powerstation Go is chunky, but I mean, it will jumpstart your car

So, it’s a battery pack. You know how they work. They feature USB ports for wired charging and wireless charging for those that hate wires. The official size of the battery pack is a whopping 44,400 mWh of power.

This amount of power is nothing to shrug at and it even comes with mini spark-proof jumper cables for jumpstarting your car. It can jumpstart a full-sized car or SUV. It also has built-in safety checks to keep everything within safe ranges.

The Mophie Powerstation Go will set you back $159.99 and is actually now available on HSN.

