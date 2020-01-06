Samsung’s new 8K TV has 14 different screen layouts and Adaptive Picture

Our phones have been doing it for years – looking at the lighting in the room to adjust the screen to reduce glare and improve the picture. Now, Samsung’s new 8K TV lineup (which will release in 2020) sets out to do the same, along with some other nifty features.

TVs continue to get bigger and this 8K TV definitely is for the crowd that believes that bigger is better. “8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75” are the fastest growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most,” said Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America.

The 2020 QLED 8K lineup features almost zero bezels and Adaptive Picture

These TVs are thin (obviously) but also all but remove any bezel around the edge. But that’s just the beginning. In addition to 8K, the TV will use AI to down-convert 8K before up-converting it again on the display.

More features about Samsung’s 2020 QLED lineup:

Adaptive Picture : The TV will analyze the lighting in the room to deliver the best picture in any scenario

: The TV will analyze the lighting in the room to deliver the best picture in any scenario Voice Assistants : In addition to Bixby, you’ll be able to use Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

: In addition to Bixby, you’ll be able to use Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Multiple Picture-in-Picture layouts : The 2020 QLED lineup will include 14 different layouts

: The 2020 QLED lineup will include 14 different layouts 5.1 Surround Sound: Quantum AI provides surround sound through built-in speakers

The new lineup announced at CES 2020 will also news ways to screen mirror, including Tap View which literally lets you tap the two devices together to mirror your phone’s screen.

