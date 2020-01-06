Alexa will now pay for your gas at over 11,000 ExxonMobil stations

Picture this; you’re on the road and suddenly realize you’re in need of gas. So, you pull into a gas station that is PACKED, thus making just paying for gas a whole other chore. Luckily, this new Alexa-enabled feature is an easier solution to paying for gas.

If you own any Alexa-enabled devices, you know how easy it is to complete simple tasks like knowing what the weather is like or ordering a pizza across the street. Now, you can add paying for gas to that list of actions.

The new feature is compatible with Echo Auto, the Alexa-enabled device exclusively for cars, have an Alexa-enabled assistant in the car, or on your phone. With this new feature, you’ll just have to say, “Alexa, pay for gas” and just be on your way. Amazon announced this new feature at this year’s CES and said it will work with 11,500 ExxonMobil stations across the country.

With card skimming being a real issue these days, this is definitely welcome.

You’ll be able to use Alexa to pay for your gas – Here’s how it works

It’s fairly easy to go about this task, and it would be even easier if there was an Alexa option to pump your gas.

Hypothetical future plans aside, here’s how you would go about paying for gas in the present:

Pull up to the ExxonMobil station and choose your pump

Say “Alexa, pay for gas” and mention what number the pump is

There, Amazon will activate the pump and feel free to start filling your tank

The action is directly linked to Amazon Pay, and the gas will be charged to whatever card is on file. For those who may be skeptical, fear not. Amazon has joined up with payments technology company Finserv to make sure that the payments are secure.

There were other Amazon-and-car-related announcements at CES. Now, long car rides can no longer be boring, as Tom’s Guide reports that Fire TV is now available for in-car entertainment centers.

What do you think? Would you use this to pay for gas? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

