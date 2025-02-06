Amazon’s new event invites have an Alexa secret

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Amazon has been working on integrating generative AI into its popular voice assistant, Alexa, for some time now. However, updates on the project have been sparse in recent months.

That may soon change, as Amazon has scheduled an announcement event for February 26 in New York City, with the presentation set to begin at 10 PM ET.

The company has already sent out invitations to the media, teasing the event with the tagline “See what’s next.”

While the invitation itself offers no concrete details about what will be unveiled, it is expected that Amazon’s advancements in AI-powered Alexa could take center stage.

Amazon could unveil next-gen Alexa on February 26

The hidden message was unearthed by folks over at The Verge. The event will be hosted by Amazon’s hardware chief, Panos Panay, who will be joined by the firm’s devices and services team.

Given Panay’s deep background in consumer hardware—having previously worked as the head of Microsoft’s Surface division—his presence suggests that Amazon may showcase new devices alongside any AI-related announcements.

If Alexa’s AI-powered evolution is indeed a key focus, the company may also unveil new smart speakers or other Alexa-integrated hardware.

Amazon has been relatively quiet about the progress of its next-generation Alexa despite generative AI being a hot topic in the tech industry.

The last significant update on Alexa’s AI advancements came months ago, and many are eager to see how the company plans to enhance the voice assistant’s capabilities.

The introduction of generative AI allows Alexa to provide more natural, conversational responses, engage in multi-turn conversations, and perform more complex tasks beyond simple commands.

One key factor to consider is Amazon’s reported decision to introduce a paid subscription model for the upgraded Alexa experience.

Previous reports have suggested that the company may charge up to $10 per month for access to the AI-enhanced assistant.

If confirmed, this would significantly change how Alexa is monetized, shifting from a free service tied to Amazon’s ecosystem to a premium offering.

