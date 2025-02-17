Amazon’s next-gen Alexa AI upgrade delayed until March

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Amazon’s next-generation Alexa has been generating buzz, with anticipation building ahead of the company’s upcoming hardware event on February 26.

While many expect Amazon to unveil its latest advancements in AI-driven voice assistance, a recent report suggests that Amazon may delay the actual rollout of the new Alexa software until March 31.

Next-gen Alexa update might not be ready by the February 26 event

According to a source within Amazon cited by the Washington Post (via Android Authority), the delay stems from performance issues during testing.

The upgraded assistant reportedly struggled with delivering accurate responses, prompting Amazon to allocate additional time for refinement.

This decision aligns with broader industry challenges, as AI-powered virtual assistants across significant tech companies continue to experience difficulties in providing consistently reliable and contextually appropriate answers.

For instance, Apple has also encountered similar setbacks with its AI-driven Notification Summaries, which have been criticized for generating misleading or inaccurate information.

Amazon has been working to modernize Alexa in response to growing competition from AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Despite a bold commitment in 2023 to revolutionize Alexa’s capabilities, the company has struggled to meet its own deadlines.

A beta version that was initially planned for early 2024 has yet to materialize, and an expected launch alongside new Kindle devices in late 2023 also failed to materialize.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the next-gen Alexa is its potential shift toward a subscription-based model.

Amazon is reportedly considering charging users approximately $10 per month for access to premium features.

This advanced version of Alexa could include enhanced personalization, memory retention for past interactions, and expanded functionality such as ordering food or booking rides.

While basic Alexa features are expected to remain free, Amazon appears poised to introduce a tiered system that reserves its most sophisticated AI capabilities for paying subscribers.

Have you been waiting for next-gen Alexa? What do you think about this delay? Tell us in the comments, below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news