How to connect Blink cameras to Alexa?

Connecting your Blink camera to Alexa opens up a new world of convenience and control. You can watch the feed of the camera on your Alexa-enabled devices or check your home’s security status using voice commands.

But many of us don’t know where to start when it comes to linking the two together.

We’ll tell you everything you need to know, including if you need any additional hardware.

Step-By-Step Guide to Connect Blink Camera to Alexa

Blink Home Monitor Blink Home Monitor is the home monitoring app for Blink home security camera systems. It's got everything you need to keep an eye on your home from anywhere with a cellular signal.

See on the App Store See on Google Play KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Before connecting your Blink camera to Alexa, ensure you have the Blink Home Monitor and Alexa apps installed on your smartphone. Also, any Alexa-enabled devices should be on the latest firmware.

Now, we can start connecting your security cameras to your voice assistant. Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE Open the app Open the Blink Home Monitor app. Go to Settings Tap on Settings. Enter the privacy menu Navigate to the Account and Privacy menu. Start the linking to Alexa Tap on the Link to Alexa option. Continue in the Alexa app Tap on Open Alexa App to continue. This will open the Alexa app that you already have installed on your phone. Enable the Alexa skill for Blink Tap on Enable To Use when the app opens. Sign in to your Blink account Enter your Blink account credentials, and tap the Continue button. Verify the sign-in As Blink requires MFA, enter the six-digit verification code that will be sent to your registered phone number. Close the skill Tap on Close once you see the successful linking message. Now, discover your cameras Alexa will search for your connected Blink cameras. This should be automatic, but we’ll show you how to add them manually later on. Create a disarm code The Alexa app will ask you to create a four-digit voice code, which will disarm or rearm your Blink system.

Now, you can use Alexa’s voice commands to control your cameras or watch the live Blink camera feeds on Fire TV.

Connect your Blink cameras to Alexa manually

If Alexa is unable to discover your Blink Cameras automatically, then you have to add them manually.

Image: KnowTechie

Open the Alexa App on your smartphone.

On the home screen tap on Devices, at the bottom of the screen.

Now, Tap the + icon at the top right-hand corner.

Tap on Add Device from the pop-up menu.

Image: KnowTechie

Next, tap on cameras.

On the next screen, select Blink from the list of available brands.

Now, tap on Discover Devices button to search for Blink cameras. (From here, follow the last steps of the above section).

By now, your Blink cameras will be successfully connected to the Alexa app. If not, you should reset your Blink camera to factory defaults and try again.

Voice control for your Blink cameras is cool

Once successfully linked, you can arm or disarm the cameras using voice commands, watch live camera feeds on Fire TV, and control your cameras in a lot of different ways.

With how present voice assistants are in our modern way of life, it’s good to know that linking your camera system is a straightforward and short process.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news