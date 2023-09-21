Connect with us

How to connect Blink cameras to Alexa?

Get your Blink cameras connected to Alexa with our handy guide.
Source: KnowTechie

Connecting your Blink camera to Alexa opens up a new world of convenience and control. You can watch the feed of the camera on your Alexa-enabled devices or check your home’s security status using voice commands.

But many of us don’t know where to start when it comes to linking the two together.

We’ll tell you everything you need to know, including if you need any additional hardware.

Step-By-Step Guide to Connect Blink Camera to Alexa

Before connecting your Blink camera to Alexa, ensure you have the Blink Home Monitor and Alexa apps installed on your smartphone. Also, any Alexa-enabled devices should be on the latest firmware.

Now, we can start connecting your security cameras to your voice assistant.

  1. Open the app
    The image is showing the settings for an account, including account settings, email settings, device and system settings, notifications, face id authentication, linked accounts, privacy settings, and help.

    Open the Blink Home Monitor app.

  2. Go to Settings

    Tap on Settings.

  3. Enter the privacy menu

    Navigate to the Account and Privacy menu.

  4. Start the linking to Alexa

    Tap on the Link to Alexa option.

  5. Continue in the Alexa app

    Tap on Open Alexa App to continue. This will open the Alexa app that you already have installed on your phone.

  6. Enable the Alexa skill for Blink
    This image is showing the process of linking a blink smarthome account with an alexa app in order to control blink xt2 and verif devices with alexa.

    Tap on Enable To Use when the app opens.

  7. Sign in to your Blink account

    Enter your Blink account credentials, and tap the Continue button.

  8. Verify the sign-in

    As Blink requires MFA, enter the six-digit verification code that will be sent to your registered phone number.

  9. Close the skill

    Tap on Close once you see the successful linking message.

  10. Now, discover your cameras

    Alexa will search for your connected Blink cameras. This should be automatic, but we’ll show you how to add them manually later on.

  11. Create a disarm code

    The Alexa app will ask you to create a four-digit voice code, which will disarm or rearm your Blink system.

Now, you can use Alexa’s voice commands to control your cameras or watch the live Blink camera feeds on Fire TV.

Connect your Blink cameras to Alexa manually

If Alexa is unable to discover your Blink Cameras automatically, then you have to add them manually.

The graphical user interface interacts with the application to add device to alexa app
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Open the Alexa App on your smartphone.
  1. On the home screen tap on Devices, at the bottom of the screen.
  1. Now, Tap the + icon at the top right-hand corner.
  1. Tap on Add Device from the pop-up menu.
Two cell phones are connected.
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Next, tap on cameras.
  1. On the next screen, select Blink from the list of available brands.
  1. Now, tap on Discover Devices button to search for Blink cameras. (From here, follow the last steps of the above section).

By now, your Blink cameras will be successfully connected to the Alexa app. If not, you should reset your Blink camera to factory defaults and try again.

Voice control for your Blink cameras is cool

Once successfully linked, you can arm or disarm the cameras using voice commands, watch live camera feeds on Fire TV, and control your cameras in a lot of different ways.

With how present voice assistants are in our modern way of life, it’s good to know that linking your camera system is a straightforward and short process.

