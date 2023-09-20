How to view Blink Camera on a TV?

Quick Answer: You can view your Blink Camera on a TV with some handy workarounds.

There are numerous reasons why someone may want to view their Blink Camera on a TV screen. It could be due to the larger screen size, which makes it easier to see small details, or simply for added convenience in daily life.

Regardless of your needs, viewing security camera footage on a TV screen makes sense. Now the million-dollar question is: can Blink camera feeds be viewed on a TV screen?

You can, but you’ll need a Fire TV device. If your TV also supports casting, you can cast the Blink app directly to the screen.

In this guide, we are going to share both methods with you. Just know that as these are workarounds, neither works as well as the Blink app on your phone.

How to view Blink cameras on Fire TV Sticks or other Fire TV devices

You can connect your Blink app to your Fire TV Stick or Fire TV, thanks to a handy Alexa skill. Here’s how. Set up your Blink camera If your Blink cameras are already set up, you can skip ahead. Otherwise, we’ve got a guide to get you going. Set up your Fire TV Stick Plug your Fire TV Stick into an unused HDMI port on your TV, and make sure it’s working. Add the Blink Alexa skill Open the Alexa app on your smartphone, tap on More, then Skills & Games, and search for Blink SmartHome. Link your Blink account Enable the skill and link your Blink account. Now discover devices Tap on Discover Devices in the Alexa app. Add your camera Look for the Blink cameras on the list and add them to the app. Add your Fire TV Stick If Alexa doesn’t already have your Fire TV Stick set up, go to More > Settings > TV & Video > Fire TV > Link your Alexa device. Now, ask Alexa to show the Blink camera on your TV There are several commands to display your Blink cameras. Alexa, show me [camera name] on [TV name] will show your chosen camera on your TV. You can also use picture-in-picture mode on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, with Alexa, preview [camera name] on [TV name].

There are a few limitations to this Alexa skill. While you can flick through the Blink cameras one by one, you can’t ask Alexa to show all cameras in a grid on one screen.

Amazon makes the Fire TV OS, the Fire TV Stick, and Blink cameras. There is no reason there shouldn’t be a native app to show the camera feeds on your Fire TV, so here’s hoping Amazon fixes this omission.

Cast the Blink smartphone app to your TV

If you’ve got a modern smart TV with AirPlay or Chromecast support, you can simply mirror your smartphone app to the screen.

That works for a live stream of the feed from your Blink cameras. To share a recorded clip, you need first to download it to your smartphone, then share the file while playing it back.

iPhone users can use AirPlay, which is compatible with Apple TV and other streaming boxes and smart TVs. There is no need to install any third-party app.

If you own a Google TV or Google Chromecast device, you can cast from the Google Home app on your smartphone.

Watching your Blink cameras on a larger screen makes sense

While it’s technically possible to watch your camera feed on your TV, it’s a little clunky. The mobile app is much easier to use and can show your feeds in a better way.

Maybe Amazon will fix this in the future and bring native Fire TV, Android TV, and Apple TV apps so that consumers don’t need to rely on workarounds.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

