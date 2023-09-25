How to turn off your Blink cameras temporarily?

Quick Answer: To temporarily turn off your Blink cameras, you can remove power from the cameras or from the Sync Module.

There are instances when we might want to turn off or disarm our Blink cameras—be it due to privacy issues, routine maintenance, or to save battery life.

No matter why you want to do so, we are here to help.

We can turn off or disarm a Blink Camera by removing batteries or powering down the Sync Module.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through both methods.

Turn off and disarm a Blink camera by removing the power

Most Blink cameras are battery-powered. Just remove the batteries to turn off the camera. Here are the steps to remove the batteries from the Blink indoor camera (3rd Gen), but the steps are similar for any model. Unmount the Blink camera Remove the Blink camera from its mount. Open the battery door Use a flat-head screwdriver or a coin to unscrew the battery door. Remove the power Removing either of the batteries will turn off your Blink camera.

If you have a different Blink camera, we’ve got a longer post showing how to remove the cover on those, too.

Turn off a Blink camera by powering down the Sync Module

Another way to turn off your Blink camera is by powering down the Sync Module.

The Sync Module serves as a bridge that connects the cameras wirelessly to themselves and Blink servers and controls their functionality. It’s like a hub that connects all parts together.

Unplug the Sync Module from the power source, and all your cameras attached to it will stop working.

However, Blink Mini camera and Blink Video Doorbells are the only exceptions to this case. They work without a Sync Module. So, to disarm them, you have to unplug them individually.

Now you know how to power down your Blink cameras

Keeping your Blink cameras running all the time is the best way to capture any issues affecting the security of your home.

That said, you might want to turn them off occasionally or only have indoor-facing ones on when you’re not home.

To do so, you’ll have to physically remove the power supply, whether that’s the batteries or the USB power cable.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

