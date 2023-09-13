How to set up your Blink camera

When it comes to security cameras, Blink has carved a niche for itself. The company offers optimal video quality, motion detection alerts, two-way audio capabilities, and a ton of other features at affordable pricing.

If you recently picked up one of its affordable home security cameras, congratulations! Now it’s time to get it installed.

We’ll walk you through setting up your new Blink camera or video doorbell.

Set up an account

The first step in setting up any indoor or outdoor Blink camera, especially for new users, is to create an account on the Blink Home Monitor app.

Download the Blink Home Monitor app from the links above.

Create an account Open the app and tap on the Create Account button. Choose your country Tap the drop-down menu, select the country you live in, and tap on Next. Confirm your region Confirm the region of the world you live in by tapping OK. Account details Enter your email address, then tap on Next. Create a password Enter a strong password, preferably generated by a password manager, then tap on Create Account. Set up MFA Blink requires multi-factor authentication to keep your account safe. Enter your phone number, then enter the six-digit code that you get as an SMS.

Set up the Blink Sync Module

Image: KnowTechie

After creating the account on the Blink App, you need to set up the Blink Sync Module. It’s a tiny box that links the cameras to the Blink servers so you can monitor your home from anywhere.

Here’s what to do:

Open the Blink App on your mobile phone.

Tap the + sign at the top right corner of the screen.

Now tap on Sync Module on the list.

Image: KnowTechie

Use your smartphone camera to scan the QR code on the back of your Sync Module.

Enter a unique name for your new system, and tap on the Continue button.

Plug in the Sync Module by using the power adaptor, and wait for a blinking blue and steady green light pattern. Once you see the light pattern, tap Discover Device.

Image: KnowTechie

A popup will appear on the screen asking to join a temporary Wi-Fi network; tap on the Join button.

On the next screen, select your home Wi-Fi network, enter the credentials, and tap on the Join button.

Image: KnowTechie

Once the home Wi-Fi network is successfully connected, a popup will appear with the confirmation that a new Sync Module added to the system. Tap on the Done button.

Add Blink Cameras to the system

Image: KnowTechie

Now your Sync Module is working. It’s time to add some cameras to your system.

Open the App and tap on the + button. Select Wireless Cameras. Scan the QR code or manually enter your Blink camera’s serial number. Select the Sync Module you set up earlier. Once the system validates the serial number, you will be directed to the Camera Added screen, which has tips for the best camera placement.

Now your Blink Camera is connected

Now you’ve got your Blink security camera set up and pointing at the area of your home you want securely watched. The process is the same, no matter which camera or doorbell you have.

That makes it simple to cover your entire house with cameras, just in case.

