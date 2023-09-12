Connect with us

This simple feature solves any ChatGPT plagiarism claims

The rise of AI brings the risk of plagiarism claims–don’t get caught out.
Image: Pexels

Quick Answer: If you want to avoid false plagiarism claims, you can utilize the “version history” functionality in Microsoft Word or Apple Pages.

With the rise of AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, that can literally write your assignments and articles, or even renegotiate bills for you, we can’t blame people for getting a little nervous.

While multiple tools have been developed to detect chatbot-related plagiarism, they aren’t one hundred percent accurate.

This means they may not pick up all plagiarized content and, worse yet, may generate false positives, throwing you under the bus for a crime you didn’t commit.

So, how can you prove you didn’t plagiarize an essay, article, or other piece of work?

The key is to show your working out, just like you would in a math test, to prove you know the material and didn’t cheat. How do you do this? A common feature is called version history.

Version history keeps a historical record of your edits, which you can then use to prove your innocence in the court of plagiarism.

For example, if you can provide your first, second, third, and so on drafts, anyone examining the evidence should be able to determine that you did the work. You didn’t use some chatbot to slap everything onto the page in a near-perfect state.

So, to keep you out of trouble, we’re going to discuss how to use version history in Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and Apple Pages.

Use version history in Microsoft Word

To use the version history feature in Word, documents must be saved to OneDrive.

Ideally, if you’re worried about ChatGPT-related plagiarism allegations, you should save all new Word docs to OneDrive so you’ve got a complete version history from the get-go.

You can access previous versions of Word documents by following these steps.

  1. Open your document

    Open the document you want to check in Word.

  2. Check the version history

    This image is showing how to avoid false plagiarism allegations with the use of a simple feature. Full text: n p? . C. How to avoid false chatgpt plagiarism allegations with one simple feature - saving... Q 8º v design layout references mailings review view developer acrobat 12 share name: how to avoid false chatgpt plagiarism : v 12 v a a aa v 0 evet : 4 place: documents - onedrive - per... U v ab x2 x2 av q v av = === ev avv styles style pand browse version history q how to avoid false chatgpt plagiarism allegations with one simple feature with the rise of al chatbots, such as chatgpt, that can literally write your assignments, articles, or even entire books for you, we can't blame people for getting a little nervous. While multiple tools have been developed to detect chatbot related plagiarism, they aren't one-hundred-percent accurate. This means they may not pick up all plagiarized content and, worse yet, may generate false positives, throwing you under the bus for a crime you didn't commit. K so, how can you prove you didn't plagiarize an essay, article, or other piece of work? The to just like test t

    Click the document name in the title bar and select Browse Version History from the pop-up box.

  3. Choose a version

    This image shows how to use a feature in adobe acrobat to avoid false chatgpt plagiarism allegations by tracking changes and saving version history. Full text: how to avoid false chatgpt plagiarism allegations with one simple feature - saved ign layout references mailings review view developer acrobat tell me comments editing share 12 a a aa v po x2 x2 avav styles styles dictate editor create and share request pane adobe pdf signatures version history x current version modified by: matt moore 9:38 how to avoid false chatgpt plagiarism allegations with one simple modified by: matt moore 9:38 open version with the rise of al chatbots, such as chatgpt, that can literally write you articles, or even entire books for you, we can't blame people for getting a while multiple tools have been developed to detect chatbot related plagia one-hundred-percent accurate. This means they may not pick up all plag and, worse yet, may generate false positives, throwing you under the bus k didn't commit.

    Find the version you want to load and click Open Version

  4. Save the evidence

    Once you’ve opened the version you want to use to prove your innocence, you can save it as a separate document via File Save As.

You can repeat these steps for as many versions as you want to recover. Really, the more evidence you present, the stronger your case will be.

Use version history in Google Docs

If you want to use version history in Google Docs, you just need to type. When you edit a document, Google Docs automatically saves a new version for later recovery—or evidence—if needed.

You can check your Google Docs version history by following these steps:

  1. Open the document you want to check.
  1. Go to FileVersion historySee version history.
This image shows a google docs document with instructions on how to use the version history feature to prove that a piece of work is original. Full text: untitled document - google doc x + ob = https://docs. Google. Com/document/d/1zizfy5arbqwwy6sdeeyobd1ulfyg 110% untitled document 4 0 1 e share file edit view insert format tools extensions help accessibility e new arial + - 11 + biuad:... A 5 31 open 2 3 4 sey 7 d make a copy 2+ share a 4 email download gpt plagiarism allegations with one simple feature a rename ts, such as chatgpt, that can literally write your assignments, 0 | + move oks for you, we can't blame people for getting a little nervous. - 4 add shortcut to drive been developed to detect chatbot related plagiarism, they i] move to trash + nt accurate. This means thev mav not pick up all plagiarized ® version history name current version is for a a see version history 9€+option+shift+h details ₦ language ou didn't plagiarize an essay, article, or other piece of work? Working out, just like you would in a math test to prove you è page setup in't cheat. How do you do this? A common feature called version history.
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Select the version you want to restore and click Restore this version.
A person named matthew moore is viewing a google document they created and is restoring a previous version of the document. Full text: e untitled document - google doc x + 0 5º https://docs. Google. Com/document/d/1zzlzfy5arbqwwy6sdeeyobd1ulfyg 110% f today, 9:49 restore this version version history all versions 100% - accessibility- today june 19, 9:49 current version · matthew moore -... June 19, 9:49 · matthew moore show changes
Image: KnowTechie

Once you’ve restored the previous version, you may want to save it separately via File Make a copy to save it to Google Drive or File Download to save it to your computer.

When you’re done collecting evidence, you can use the same process to restore the current version of the document.

You may also want to use the naming feature to name different versions for easy identification.

To do this, you’ll need to open the version history, click the More (three dots) button next to the entry you want to rename, and select Name this version. From here, you can enter a new name for later reference.

Use version history in Apple Pages

If you’re a Mac user who prefers to write in Pages, you can use the app’s version browser to view previous iterations of your documents.

The beauty of Apple’s version history is that you don’t need to save your docs in iCloud to use it, a bonus for all the anti-clouders out there.

You can view your version history in Pages by following these steps:

  1. Open the document you want to check.
  1. Click File Revert ToBrowse All Versions.
In this image, the user is being shown various options for formatting and editing a document, as well as options for sharing, publishing, and checking for plagiarism. Full text: pages file edit insert format arrange view window help mon 19 jun 9:52 new... Untitled open.. Viel open recent > nsert table graph text shape media comment shar format document text close #w save update duplicate void false chatgpt plagiarism allegations with one default* rename... Move to... Style layout more revert to browse all versions... Share... Loc uri onawuto, suurrs faatgpt, that can literally font activity settings... Assignments, articles, or even entire books for you, we helvetica neue export to he people for getting a little nervous. Regular 14. 67 p publish to apple books... Mail merge... Tiple tools have been developed to detect chatbot related 1, they aren't one-hundred-percent accurate. This means character styles none* convert to page layout not pick up all plagiarized content and, worse yet, may reduce file size... False positives, throwing you under the bus for a crime you text colour advanced imit. E w set password... Save as template... An you prove you didn't plagiarize an essay, article, or page set-up... O xp e of work? The key is to show your working out, just like spacing 22. 0 pt print... #p | in a math test to prove you know the material and didn't cheat. How do you do this? A common feature called version bullets & lists none v history. Drop cap version history keeps a historical record of your edits, which you can then use to prove your innocence in the court of plagiarism. For example, if you can provide your first, second, third, and so on drafts, anyone examining 825 words ild be able to determine
Image: KnowTechie
  1. Use either the arrow buttons or the timeline on the far right to navigate to the relevant version.
  1. Click Restore to restore the selected version for viewing. Alternatively, hold the Option key and click Restore a Copy to create a new document, which you can then save separately.
This image is showing how to avoid false plagiarism allegations with a simple feature, such as version control, when using chatbot-generated content. Full text: untitled 111% 115% --- how to avoid false chatgpt plagiarism allegations with one dofault* simple feature style layout with the rise of al chatbots, such as chatgpt, that can literally write your assignments, articles, or even entire books for you, we can't blame people for getting a little nervous. Helvetica nove while multiple tools have been developed to detect chatbot related plagiarism, they aren't one-hundred-percent accurate. This means nothing selected. They may not pick up all plagiarized content and, worse yet, may generate false positives, throwing you under the bus for a crime you teat colour o didn't commit. So, how can you prove you didn't plagiarize an essay, article, or. Other piece of work? The key is to show your working out, just like 22 0 g you would in a math test to prove you know the material and didn't cheat. How do you do this) a common fondre called version dufiets & liste nowe v current document done restore today at 9:51 today k
Image: KnowTechie

Apple’s slick navigation and convenient thumbnails make tracking down the correct versions simple. Rejoice! Your reputation is saved.

Always keep records to disprove chatbot plagiarism claims

If you don’t want to rely on version history tools to collect evidence on your behalf automatically, you can manually save separate versions of your documents at various stages of production.

The way you collect records doesn’t matter so much, as long as you can always provide proof that you, and not some clever AI chatbot, did the work.

For the record, this article was written by a human—assuming we’re not all just chatbots living in a simulation—and we have the version history to prove it.

Matt Moore

Matt is an Australian writer with a degree in creative and critical writing. Prior to commencing his studies, he worked in tech support and gained valuable insights into technology and its users. He is also an editor and author coach at Dean Publishing.

