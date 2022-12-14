DoNotPay’s new GPT-powered chatbot negotiates bills for you

DoNotPay, the robotic lawyer, has launched a new AI-powered chatbot to talk to customer service representatives.

CEO Joshua Browder posted a demo of the new GPT-powered chatbot on Monday. In the demo, the chatbot negotiates a discount on Xfinity’s internet services.

It does this with the same AI that powers ChatGPT, the chatbot taking the internet by storm. All the user needs to do is give some information about their account, and DoNotPay’s chatbot does the rest.

Here it is! The first ever Comcast bill negotiated 100% with A.I and LLMs.



Our @DoNotPay ChatGPT bot talks to Comcast Chat to save one of our engineers $120 a year on their Internet bill.



Will be publicly available soon and work on online forms, chat and email. pic.twitter.com/eehdQ5OXrl — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) December 12, 2022

Until now, DoNotPay’s services have all been form-based. These forms work because companies respond favorably to a specific way of writing.

This new chatbot is not scripted. Instead, it uses AI to talk to customer service agents. Eventually, the company wants to make the tool more independent, so the user doesn’t have to sit there and monitor the chat.

DoNotPay is adding features all the time

Image: DoNotPay

That’s impressive and will be another powerful tool in DoNotPay’s legal bag of tricks. The service already offers many tools to save you money and time.

There’s the free subscription sign-up that cancels things before you get the first bill and robo-dialer that will wait on hold until a customer service representative is free.

Additionally, there is a robot that sues scammers and one that scans your inbox to get refunds, cancel trials, and more. Another feature lets you tweak your photos so that AI facial recognition won’t recognize you.

You can also use DoNotPay to sign up for sweepstakes, create legal documents, and find clinical trials.

The new GPT-powered chatbot will be open for testing within the next two weeks. The CEO says it will work with any company based in the US.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: