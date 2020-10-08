DoNotPay Email will scan emails for you so you’re never left holding the bag on a free trial

You know that saying “fight fire with fire?” Well, you can do the digital version of that with DoNotPay’s robo-lawyer, and sic a bot to fight other bots of all descriptions. Their new email service can automatically apply for refunds, cancel subscriptions, fight spammers, and more, by digitally reading your inbox contents.

DoNotPay Email works in the U.S. and the U.K. and gives you a dedicated email address to use for signing up for services, etc. It then scans the content of emails as they come in, and suggests “actions” for you, which could be canceling a subscription or asking for a refund. You don’t even need to use that email when signing up; if you don’t mind forwarding the contents of your existing email to the new DoNotPay one.

DoNotPay has used their five years of data experience from their web- and app-based services to train the machine learning models that automatically categorize incoming emails, in much the same way that Gmail sorts things into subject areas. The subject areas are vastly different here though, with Subscriptions, Purchases, Bank Statements, Legal Agreements, Spam, and Class Actions all being the category headers.

For example, sorting an email into the Spam category either automatically unsubscribes you from the email list, or sends the sender a warning that they might be out of compliance with the CAN-SPAM laws if there’s no obvious unsubscribe method. It even checks to see if the sender is subject to any existing Class Action lawsuits, and lets you sign up to claim cash if it finds they are. Nice.

It doesn’t stop there though, with the robo-lawyer scanning things like Terms of Service to find potentially buried things like forced arbitration or other ‘gotcha’ clauses. Bank or bill fees can be negotiated down, late package deliveries refunded, or even tax-deductible receipts can be automatically sorted.

You can only access your DoNotPay email through the web portal at this time, limiting its usefulness slightly. The company does plan to add IMAP and POP3 forwarding support by the end of October though, so maybe wait a few weeks if that’s something you need. It’s a great addition to the other tools you get with the $3 a month DoNotPay subscription, such as fighting parking tickets.

