DoNotPay’s newest feature will sue annoying robocallers for you

We all hate spam calls, right? I mean, the FCC even called them “the scourge of civilization,” while they were busy rolling back net neutrality protections. Wouldn’t it be great if you could do something to fight back? Well, thanks to DoNotPay, you’ll soon be able to do just that.

The latest offering from the robolawyer? It’s called Robo Revenge and it’s putting scammers back in the crosshairs.

DoNotPay is combining its offerings to let you automatically sue scammers

The latest offering from DoNotPay, Robo Revenge flips the script on those pesky phone scammers. When they call, you let them think they’ve won, using a virtual credit card to supposedly give them cash. The app then uses that transaction to find out the scammer’s contact details, and creates some court documents for you to send off. It won’t work on overseas scammers, but those usually want your bank details, not a credit card.

It works like this:

Robo Revenge adds you to the Do Not Call Registry

Then it generates a virtual DoNotPay credit card to give to the scammers when they call

DoNotPay then uses the transaction details to backtrace the scammer’s contact details

Then it helps you sue them for up to $3,000 per call under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)

It’ll even generate demand letters and court filing docs, so you can sit back and know that one scammer is getting its just desserts

After all, lawyers have been making bank suing the scammers – isn’t about time you could too?

What do you think? Is this something you are considering using? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

