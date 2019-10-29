Your favorite robolawyer, DoNotPay, can now be used from the web

We love the robo lawyer powering the popular DoNotPay service. It can fight parking tickets, wait in phone queues for you, and ensure you never get charged after free trials end. Now you can get all that goodness from any web browser, as DoNotPay now has a website portal.

That lowers the last barrier to using the service, as you no longer need a mobile device to run the app.

DoNotPay can now be used from the web

Now you don’t need a mobile device to use the silicon brains of the robotic lawyers at DoNotPay. That’s because the new web portal lets you sign up, pay for a subscription, and get on with fighting the minor inconveniences and injustices of our time. Nice.

That $3 a month subscription gets you all this, with more services being added all the time:

Skip those waiting queues on customer service lines

Auto-cancel subscription trials before you’re actually charged

Dispute those parking tickets

Find refunds on bank fees, forgotten subscriptions, and free stuff on your birthday

Paperwork assistance for government things like DMV appointments

Sort out refunds for things like phone bill charges or missed/delayed flight compensation

If you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some bank fees to reclaim…

What do you think? Glad to see DoNotPay available through your browser? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: