Amazon just made Amazon Fresh free for Prime members

Amazon Fresh is now free for Prime members. The service was previously $14.99 a month, on top of the price of an Amazon Prime subscription ($119 for the year). Starting today, that fee is waived, meaning anyone with a Prime membership can get free Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market grocery deliveries.

The Verge and Vox point out, depending on where you live, you may need to meet a certain threshold to get free delivery. For example, in most places, the minimum order amount is $35, but in New York City, it jumps up to $50.

Existing Fresh subscribers get free deliveries right from the jump, while new customers will have to visit this page and request an invite. Amazon Fresh is currently available in over 2,000 cities across the US.

If you’re someone who orders their groceries online, this is a pretty killer deal. While it’s only $20 more than Target and Walmart’s competing grocery delivery services, the takeaway here is that most people already subscribe to Amazon Prime. Walmart’s delivery service is $98 a year, while Target’s option costs $99 for the year. So if you’re already subscribed to Amazon Prime, these other services are pointless if Amazon serves your area.

As someone who’s subscribed to Amazon Prime and hates going to the grocery store, I fully intend to take advantage of this offer.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this? Think it’s worth signing up to Amazon Prime for this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.