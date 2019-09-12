Walmart just launched Delivery Unlimited – A $98 service that gets you unlimited grocery deliveries

Walmart just announced a huge expansion push for its Delivery Unlimited grocery service. The $98 per year service is the cheapest out of all of the current grocery delivery options, which just fits with Walmart’s prices.

The retailer says it aims to reach over 50% of the country by the new year.

Walmart just launched its unlimited grocery delivery service: Delivery Unlimited

Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited currently offers delivery of fresh produce, meat and bakery items, and some general merchandise. I guess you won’t be using it to get couches or basketball hoops, or any of the thousands of heavy items that Walmart typically stocks.

This is in addition to the existing Grocery Pickup and Delivery services that Walmart has been offering for some time now.

For $98 annually, (or $12.95 monthly), Delivery Unlimited gives shoppers unlimited grocery deliveries to their home

The service has been running in four markets already, Houston, Salt Lake City, Miami, and Tampa

Walmart plans to increase this to 1,400 stores in over 200 markets this fall, with an aim to cover over 50-percent of the country by the end of the year

Walmart has over 45,000 personal shoppers helping it pack grocery orders every day

Also being tested – delivering groceries directly into your fridge

Okay, so I’m all for not having to step into a grocery store again. That name though… Do all these companies use the same shitty branding consultant? I mean, “Delivery Unlimited” is such an uninspired, Walmart-price name…

