Google Photos is partnering with CVS and Walmart so you can get one-day prints

Google is experimenting with letting you order single prints or canvas prints, right from the Photos app. That’s according to an APK teardown of the latest app, done by 9to5Google.

In it, they also found that Google is planning to work with CVS and Walmart (the wording in the code is a bit vague, but it seems to be both) to deliver same-day pickup for 4×6 inch photos, and options for canvas prints with a three day print time.

Google has let you order photo books from inside the Photos app for a couple of years now, so this new functionality is expanding the existing options.

The feature should show up in the navigation menu next to “ Photo books “. There’s also a chance that both options will bundle together in a Print store section.

It’s a fact that with our reliance on smartphones to document our lives, we’re printing less of those pictures. I mean, the digital version won’t fade, get lost in moves, or any of the other pitfalls of physical photos. Still, it’s sometimes nice to have physical prints, maybe to give to a friend or to frame on the wall. Having the ability to print easily from the app might get people printing more.

