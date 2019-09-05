Instagram now lets you share Pandora music in your Stories – Here’s how

If you’re a Pandora user, you’ll soon be able to share your favorite music or podcasts to Instagram. Think of it as the digital version of lending your friends your record collection, just with a short advertising interlude before the music.

Sending your musical tastes to Instagram gives your friends a better picture of who you are, while also giving Pandora a new audience to tempt.

Pandora is now letting you share your favorite music in your Instagram Stories

Pandora has played with offering non-paid subscribers access to premium content if they watch short adverts. This integration with Instagram is just widening the net, getting Pandora to an audience that wasn’t already using the service.

Pandora already lets you share music to WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Snapchat, and iMessage. Instagram also added support for Spotify, Shazam, and Soundcloud over the last year.

To share what you’re listening to, it’s simple:

Start listening to a track or podcast

Tap the Share button on the Now Playing screen

button on the screen Select Instagram Stories as the destination

as the destination That will generate cover art, which you can customize with stickers and text

If you prefer, you can send that art as a direct or group message, instead of to your Instagram Stories

Pandora has pressed play on the feature for a limited number of its subscribers, with the rest of the userbase to follow in the weeks ahead.

