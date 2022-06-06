Apple will now let you edit and unsend messages in iMessage

Apple’s WWDC 2022 is underway, and iMessage is getting some new tricks. Three tricks to be exact; editing, unsending, and being able to mark threads as unread.

You know, basic components of a modern messaging app. Considering iMessage was the killer messaging app when it first came out (sorry, Blackberry), it’s been missing some key features until now.

Now when iOS 16 hits, you’ll be able to edit messages after you send them. They’ll get an “Edited” tag so the other people in the conversation know. What’s not known is if there will be a message history, so you can see the previous message once it’s been edited.

Three huge new iMessage features: you can now change a word in a message you just sent. You can unsend a message. You can mark a thread as unread. #iOS16 #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/YJQ4zXO7XI — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) June 6, 2022

iMessage is also getting the ability to undo sending messages. Handy if you later realize you shouldn’t have sent something, or if you accidentally send it to the wrong recipient.

The final part of the trio of texting improvements is the ability to mark threads as unread. That’s a staple of messaging apps and makes group chats even more manageable.

Along with the texting improvements, Apple is adding SharePlay to iMessage. That stops you from needing to start a FaceTime call first, if you want to watch something with your besties.

New Dictation features are also on the cards, including keeping the keyboard on screen so you can switch between voice and text at the same time.

Keep an eye out for more iOS 16 news, as Apple WWDC 2022 is in full swing.

