Microsoft unveils the Surface Laptop Go 2 for $599

Microsoft has officially unveiled the Surface Laptop Go 2. The slimline laptop starts from $599, and the biggest upgrade seems to be the upgrade to an 11th-gen Intel processor. Preorders are already live, with a June 7 release date.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 now uses an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Iris Xe graphics. That’s from the same generation as the MSI Prestige we reviewed last year, so it should be fine for office tasks or schoolwork.

Microsoft has paired it with either 4 or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and either a 128 or 256GB SSD. That’s better than the 64GB eMMC drive that was in the first model, and a welcome update. It also now runs Windows 11 Home.

Other than that, the Go 2 still uses the same 12.4 PixelSense Display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 1,536 x 1,024 resolution with 10-point multitouch.

Connectivity includes a USB-A port, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

The 720p webcam is supposedly improved over the first model and now sports dual Studio Mics. Microsoft claims a 13.5-hour battery life, which we can see happening based on our experience with the higher-powered processor from that generation of Intel chips.

Oh, and the fast 39W power charger can give you 80-percent charge in just over an hour.

You can preorder the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 from Microsoft or Best Buy, starting from $599. The planned release date is June 7.

