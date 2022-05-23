Corsair’s first gaming laptop has a mini Stream Deck touch bar

Corsair just announced its first laptop, and it is very much pointed towards creators. The 16-inch Voyager AMD Advantage Edition is packed full of the latest AMD tech and has a basic Stream Deck macro bar.

Corsair is offering two variants at launch, one powered by a Ryzen 7 6800HS and one by a Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU.

Both versions use a Radeon RX 6800M GPU, both have a pair of Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0 ports (possibly the first time we’ve seen TB3 on an AMD laptop), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Both use the same 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600 (16:10) IPS display running at 240Hz. You also get Cherry MX ultra-low profile mechanical keys in the keyboard and a 1080p30 webcam with built-in privacy shutter.

The Ryzen 7 version has 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, while the Ryzen 9 version has 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

That’s a ton of power on either model for creators of all ability levels.

Let’s talk about the Voyager’s Stream Deck bar

Image: Corsair

We really want to talk about the coolest part of the Voyager. It’s that Stream Deck-like bar of macro keys that live in the hinge area.

Corsair put a ten-key macro bar above the keyboard, which runs on Elgato’s Stream Deck software. That means it’s infinitely customizable. You can assign live streaming controls, system controls, or even ingame actions to those keys.

The neat thing about this design is that you can access the macro keys even when the laptop’s lid is closed.

The Ryzen 7 model shows a $2,700 MSRP, while the Ryzen 9 version has a $3,000 MSRP. Those might change by the time Corsair announces a release date. The company has said both “availability and pricing will be announced at a later date.”

