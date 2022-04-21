Alienware just launched new Ryzen-powered gaming laptops

Once upon a time, your only choice for a powerful gaming laptop was to go for Intel. That day is long gone, with AMD’s Ryzen powering this dynamic duo of Alienware machines.

Dell’s first AMD laptop in a decade was last year’s m15 Ryzen Edition R5, and the first device up today is its successor.

The Alienware m15 R7 starts at $1,499 and is powered by either the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU. Those are the most powerful mobile chips that AMD makes, and result in Alienware’s “most powerful 15-inch laptop.” The days of Intel’s dominance are over.

The same can’t be said for graphics power so Alienware paired that AMD CPU with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU, which has 16GB of GDDR6 of video RAM. That’ll let you crank in-game settings to max.

Image: KnowTechie

Alienware also gives you enough expandability to go up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and up to 4TB (2x2TB) of speedy NVMe SSD. You’ll get a Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet port, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, a 3.5mm combo jack, and an HDMI 2.1 output.

Of course, all that power is nothing without a quality screen to view those crisp ingame visuals on. There are three options here: a 1080p 165Hz display with G-Sync, a 1080p 360Hz panel, and a 1440p 240Hz option.

A more powerful, 17-inch version is also available

Image: KnowTechie

Alienware gave it a bigger brother this year, in the form of the m17 R5. Starting from $1,599, you can pack the best of AMD inside, with Radeon RX 6700M and RX 6850M XT graphics options.

That means you can take advantage of all-AMD technologies like SmartShift Max, SmartAccess Memory, and SmartAccess Graphics.

Those three technologies make your CPU and GPU work even better together, similar to the unified system inside the current-gen consoles. Screen options are the same as for the r15, with one change. The 17-inch 1440p screen is now a 4K panel at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both models are available today, starting from $1,499 for the m15 R7 and $1,599 for the m17 R5. The AMD GPU options for the m17 R5 are available later this spring.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.