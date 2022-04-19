HP is reportedly working on a 17-inch foldable laptop

Yea, I know, all laptops are foldable, but HP is working on another kind of folding laptop that features a 17-inch foldable OLED display. Well, at least according to this South Korean publication, The Elec.

According to reports, HP’s foldable laptop will feature a 4K flexible display that unfolds from an 11-inch to a 17-inch device.

The company may be planning this device as a limited release for creatives since it reportedly includes a touchscreen and can be used with a stylus.

NotebookCheck reports that the device has a launch window for later this year. Details are still pretty slim, but the publication notes that LG and SK IE Technology will be working with HP to get these laptops out the door, providing all the necessary materials for the display.

HP isn’t the first company to jump into foldable laptops. All the major players in the laptop space have announced plans for their own foldable devices. Lenovo has one, Apple is apparently working on one, and Asus and Samsung already have theirs out in the wild.

The foldable market is something to keep an eye on, and with more and more companies looking to get their foot in the door, we can expect to see more news like this in the coming years.

