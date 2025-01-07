Acer unveils new Swift Go AI and Aspire laptops at CES 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

CES 2025 is in full swing in Las Vegas, which means several big-name brands are unveiling their first big 2025 products this week.

We have already seen new TVs from Samsung and LG. Samsung’s new Vision AI could be a game changer, as could Withing’s new smart mirror.

That’s not all. CES 2025 will also feature a slew of new laptops, PCs, and gadgets from Dell and, notably, Acer.

Acer is refreshing its Aspire and Swift Go AI laptop lines with relatively new x86 processors, such as AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Core Ultra 200H.

Image: Acer

Acer has also shared the proper details of these new laptops. The new Acer Swift Go AI laptops come in 14-inch and 16-inch variants and will pack AMD silicon and OLED displays.

The laptops will be priced between $899-$949 when they will be available in the US in May.

However, if you are an Intel fan, Acer is refreshing its Aspire line with the Aspire 14 AI laptop, which features Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.

The OLED display is optional, and the laptop will be priced at $799 when it goes on sale in the US in February.

Most importantly, these are Copilot+ PCs, which means they support all the Windows 11 Home/Pro features, including Microsoft’s controversial Windows Recall feature.

New Acer Swift Go AI 14/16 coming in May

Image: Acer

The Acer Swift Go AI comes in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch.

Both models are configurable with the latest AMD laptop-grade CPUs and GPUs, and Acer has equipped the laptops with 2K or 3K OLED panels.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI Acer Swift Go 16 AI Display 14-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED 16-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED CPU AMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350 AMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350 GPU AMD Radeon 840M-860M AMD Radeon 840M-860M RAM Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD Webcam 1440p IR camera 1440p IR camera Ports – 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4

– 2x USB-A

– HDMI 2.1 – 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4

– 2x USB-A

– HDMI 2.1 Size 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.4 inches 14 x 9.8 x 0.4 inches Weight 2.9 Pounds 3.3 Pounds Starting Price $899 $949

Overall, these new Acer laptops sound exciting, especially since they start at $899 in North America.

However, besides their portable design and affordability, we find the new shiny OLED panels most interesting. You really don’t see OLED panels on laptops under $1,000.

Acer Aspire 14 AI is coming a bit sooner, in February

Image: Acer

If you need a new laptop desperately and can’t wait till May, the new Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ laptop will hit the US early in February.

It’s Acer’s new Intel-powered laptop, with a starting price of $799, which is slightly lower than the Swift Go 14 AI.

Acer Aspire 14 AI Display – 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS

– OLED/touchscreen optional CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135 – Ultra 7 258V GPU Intel Arc integrated graphics RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB SSD Webcam 1080p IR camera w/ 1080p/60FPS video Ports – 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4

– 2x USB-A

– HDMI 2.1 Size 12.56 x 8.86 x 0.46 inches Weight 3.09 pounds Starting Price $799

However, the laptop weighs slightly more, doesn’t offer a discrete laptop GPU, and has a webcam, which is not great.

That said, you still have the option to configure the new Acer Aspire 14 AI with an OLED panel instead of the default IPS panel.

Additionally, you can opt for a touchscreen, which I am not a fan of, but some people appreciate a laptop touchscreen to get a load off of the trackpad.

Excited about CES 2025? Do you like Acer’s new offerings and do you plan on buying one of these new laptops? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

