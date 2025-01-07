Connect with us

Acer unveils new Swift Go AI and Aspire laptops at CES 2025

Besides these AI-branded laptops, Acer has more in its store, including a bunch of gaming laptops.

CES 2025 is in full swing in Las Vegas, which means several big-name brands are unveiling their first big 2025 products this week. 

We have already seen new TVs from Samsung and LG. Samsung’s new Vision AI could be a game changer, as could Withing’s new smart mirror

That’s not all. CES 2025 will also feature a slew of new laptops, PCs, and gadgets from Dell and, notably, Acer. 

Acer is refreshing its Aspire and Swift Go AI laptop lines with relatively new x86 processors, such as AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Core Ultra 200H.

Acer has also shared the proper details of these new laptops. The new Acer Swift Go AI laptops come in 14-inch and 16-inch variants and will pack AMD silicon and OLED displays.

The laptops will be priced between $899-$949 when they will be available in the US in May. 

However, if you are an Intel fan, Acer is refreshing its Aspire line with the Aspire 14 AI laptop, which features Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.

The OLED display is optional, and the laptop will be priced at $799 when it goes on sale in the US in February. 

Most importantly, these are Copilot+ PCs, which means they support all the Windows 11 Home/Pro features, including Microsoft’s controversial Windows Recall feature

New Acer Swift Go AI 14/16 coming in May

The Acer Swift Go AI comes in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch.

Both models are configurable with the latest AMD laptop-grade CPUs and GPUs, and Acer has equipped the laptops with 2K or 3K OLED panels. 

Acer Swift Go 14 AIAcer Swift Go 16 AI
Display14-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED16-inch 2K IPS, or 2K/3K OLED
CPUAMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350AMD Ryzen AI 7 340-350
GPUAMD Radeon 840M-860MAMD Radeon 840M-860M
RAMUp to 32GBUp to 32GB
StorageUp to 1TB SSDUp to 1TB SSD
Webcam1440p IR camera1440p IR camera
Ports– 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4
– 2x USB-A
– HDMI 2.1		– 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4
– 2x USB-A
– HDMI 2.1
Size12.3 x 8.7 x 0.4 inches14 x 9.8 x 0.4 inches
Weight2.9 Pounds3.3 Pounds
Starting Price$899$949

Overall, these new Acer laptops sound exciting, especially since they start at $899 in North America. 

However, besides their portable design and affordability, we find the new shiny OLED panels most interesting. You really don’t see OLED panels on laptops under $1,000.

Acer Aspire 14 AI is coming a bit sooner, in February 

If you need a new laptop desperately and can’t wait till May, the new Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ laptop will hit the US early in February.

It’s Acer’s new Intel-powered laptop, with a starting price of $799, which is slightly lower than the Swift Go 14 AI.

Acer Aspire 14 AI
Display– 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS
– OLED/touchscreen optional
CPUIntel Core Ultra 5 135 – Ultra 7 258V
GPUIntel Arc integrated graphics
RAMUp to 32GB
StorageUp to 1TB SSD
Webcam1080p IR camera w/ 1080p/60FPS video
Ports– 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4
– 2x USB-A
– HDMI 2.1
Size12.56 x 8.86 x 0.46 inches
Weight3.09 pounds
Starting Price$799

However, the laptop weighs slightly more, doesn’t offer a discrete laptop GPU, and has a webcam, which is not great. 

That said, you still have the option to configure the new Acer Aspire 14 AI with an OLED panel instead of the default IPS panel.

Additionally, you can opt for a touchscreen, which I am not a fan of, but some people appreciate a laptop touchscreen to get a load off of the trackpad.

Excited about CES 2025? Do you like Acer’s new offerings and do you plan on buying one of these new laptops? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

