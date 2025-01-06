Withings’ new smart mirror can give you insights into your health

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

At CES 2025, Withings, a health tech company, unveiled OMNIA, a smart mirror concept designed to provide a holistic, 360-degree view of personal health.

This advanced device aims to deepen users’ understanding of their bodies by integrating a mirrored interface with a connected base housing various health sensors.

OMNIA stands out by aggregating and interpreting health data from multiple sources, offering actionable insights powered by artificial intelligence.

The system tracks various metrics, including heart health, body composition, nutrition trends, lung function, sleep quality, and physical activity.

Image: Withings

By combining sensors, AI, and a sleek, interactive design, OMNIA showcases Withings’ vision for personalized health management and makes health monitoring more user-friendly.

OMNIA seamlessly integrates data from Withings’ ecosystem of devices, such as smartwatches, scales, and sleep trackers.

This consolidated information is displayed on the interactive mirror, delivering real-time health reports intuitively.

Unlike traditional devices that present raw data, OMNIA’s AI contextualizes the information, illustrating how different health factors interconnect.

For instance, it highlights how improving sleep can enhance heart health or how better nutrition positively affects metabolism.

Moreover, OMNIA features an AI-powered voice assistant that provides real-time feedback based on collected data.

The assistant offers health-related advice, answers questions, and delivers motivational tips to help users maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Beyond daily health tracking, OMNIA incorporates telemedicine capabilities, enabling users to schedule virtual consultations with healthcare professionals directly through the device.

While OMNIA represents a significant leap in health tech, it remains a conceptual product currently “in development.”

A limited preview will be available at CES 2025, but the device is not expected to hit the consumer market soon.

However, Withings plans to roll out some of OMNIA’s key features—such as AI-driven guidance and healthcare professionals reviews—through the Withings app later this year.

