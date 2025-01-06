Samsung unveils Vision AI for smart TVs at CES 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Samsung unveiled a range of products at its First Look event, with the highlight being its new Vision AI platform.

This suite of advanced AI features is designed to improve the smart TV experience by bringing smartphone-like functionality to Samsung’s TV lineup.

Vision AI promises a more personalized, intuitive, and interactive viewing experience, enhancing how users engage with their TVs.

Samsung brings smartphones-life features with Vision AI for smart TVs

Image: Samsung

One standout feature of Vision AI is the Click to Search feature that mirrors smartphone functionality like Google Lens or Samsung’s Circle to Search.

It allows you to instantly access information about what’s on-screen—such as identifying actors or learning about scenes—without pausing or disrupting their experience.

This feature can also come in handy for content discovery.

Another useful tool is Live Translate, which provides real-time subtitle translations powered by on-device AI.

This feature, similar to the one available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, is especially useful for non-subtitled content or multilingual households.

Vision AI also offers customizability with Generative Wallpaper, which creates custom wallpapers for your TVs. You can use this tool to turn your TV into an aesthetic element to complement home decor.

Beyond entertainment, Vision AI transforms Samsung TVs into smart home hubs with features like Home Insights and Pet and Family Care.

These tools monitor household activities, track family members and pets, deliver real-time security alerts, and adjust smart home settings such as lighting and climate control.

Lastly, Vision AI leverages real-time analysis to optimize picture and sound quality based on the content and environment.

This dynamic adjustment ensures a superior audiovisual experience tailored to the user’s surroundings.

Overall, Samsung’s Vision AI integrates AI with home entertainment, making smart TVs more interactive and functional in everyday use, bridging the gap between them and smartphones.

Do you need AI on your TV? Would you buy these Samsung TVs over other TVs without AI, especially because of the AI?

