Google Search is improving local results and image search

Last year, Google announced that Search would be able to use images and text to find what you’re looking for. This feature now has a name, multisearch, and some new upcoming tricks.

Announced during Google I/O, the new search feature lets you search without even knowing the name of the thing you want.

That could be something in your home that you need to find replacement parts for, or a recipe image that looks tasty.

Image: Google

Multisearch also enables things like searching for a dress, or a shirt that you liked but not in that color; by adding another color as the query. Google Search then does the hard work for you, and if that item comes in the color you want, shows you where to get it.

Multisearch is going to get another killer feature later this year

Image: Google

Currently in a US-only beta test, multisearch is also adding a great feature for local searches. By searching an image, then adding “near me” as a search prompt, you’ll get relevant results from your neighborhood.

No more getting served shopping results from across town, or even across the country. This will be a great addition, regardless of where you live.

We recently launched multisearch in the Google app, which lets you search by taking a photo and asking a question at the same time. Later this year, you'll be able to take a picture or screenshot and add "near me" to get local results. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/F2kl0m9nYt — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Multisearch “near me” is not just for shopping though. “Near me” will also serve up relevant restaurant options. Imagine being able to search off an image on a food blog, and then being shown the closest restaurants to your location that serve that specific dish.

It’s all possible with the machine learning that powers Google Search. Stay tuned to KnowTechie for more news from Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O.

