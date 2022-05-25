Google Chrome on desktop now has a better image search option

Google Chrome just got a new way to search. Now, you can use the power of Google Lens to search for information about an image, or even for information that’s contained inside that image.

The feature is handy, as it enables things like text translation in images. It also lets you search to find where something is sold. It’s also really handy to find the original source for an image.

The new update adds a “Search image with Google Lens” option to the right-click menu in Chrome. Using it opens a new panel at the right of the website you’re on, so you don’t have to navigate away to find results.

Check it out in action in the GIF below. Once you click the search with Google Lens option, the sidebar lets you search for the source of the image.

It also analyzes the image with Google Lens, so you can copy any text in the image. If that text isn’t in your native language, it also gives you the option to translate.

Image: Google

The new Google Lens search provides a powerful set of tools, built right into the browser that nearly two-thirds of the world uses.

We know Android phones have had this functionality for years, but it’s harder to use tapping on a touchscreen. The extra size of desktop monitors makes it much easier to use the further tools.

Google says this new feature started rolling out to Chrome users yesterday, May 24. It’s part of the search giant’s new push for multimodal search, with more improvements scheduled for later this year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: