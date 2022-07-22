PicWish is one of the best image background removers out there

Photo editing tools are extremely important if you create content online. Photoshop is great, but it can be costly and might have more features than you need. If you just need a solid, free image background remover, PicWish might be for you.

This free image background remover and photo editor has a solid number of features. And even better, there are bulk editing options for those large jobs. Previously, you’d have to spend hours in Photoshop or offload the bulk work to someone on Fiverr.

Additionally, PicWish’s processing time is comparable to other online web tools. That means your pictures get edited quickly, and you can return to work without long wait times.

With the free version of PicWish, you get access to a background remover, photo retoucher, image compression, and a handful of additional features.

If you find yourself using PicWish often, there is also a pro version that adds more features to the already-impressive list of offerings.

With PicWish Premium, you also gain access to additional image cutout features (both individual and bulk), watermark removal tools, photo enhancements, and more. The Premium version will set you back $6.99 a month, or $49.99 a year.

PicWish is available through your web browser, direct download to PC, Mac, Android, and iOS.

