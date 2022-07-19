Samsung’s Galaxy Enhance-X app uses AI to optimize your photos

Samsung has released a new photo editing app called Galaxy Enhance-X. The Galaxy Enhance-X photo editor uses artificial intelligence to optimize your photos.

The new photo editor was released on July 7, 2022. It is primarily designed for the Galaxy range of phones running Android 10 or later.

It is also free and super easy to use with just one tap. You can use it to perform basic and pro-level photo editing tasks.

Currently available in the Samsung Store in the US, Galaxy Enhance-X is also being rolled out to Samsung users in other countries across the board.

Meet the Galaxy Enhance-X photo editor

The Galaxy Enhance-X uses AI-based techniques to tweak your photos. Admittedly, it’s similar to other AI-powered photo editors, like Luminar AI and Prisma.

You can use the app to brighten pictures taken in low-light conditions. It also allows you to apply HDR effects, fix blur, sharpen images, fix moire, remove reflection, create portraits, and add beauty and bokeh effects.

It equally allows you to upscale images to 2x or 3x the original resolution without losing image quality. You can then save the resized image as a copy along with the original.

You can use it on your Samsung Galaxy phones like Galaxy S9 to Galaxy S22, as well as on mid-range Galaxy A-series phones.

It supports 79 languages ranging from Afrikaans to Zulu and weighs in at 122MB. If you can’t find it in your Samsung Store yet, you can sideload it onto a compatible Samsung phone via trusted APK sites like APKMirror.

How the Galaxy Enhance-X app works

Once you upload an image to the app, the AI automatically analyzes your picture for imperfections. It then enhances and refines the image.

The best part is that it shows you the before and after images so you can save your changes or apply more filters if it doesn’t meet your taste. The best part – all of this can be done with a single tap.

How to use the Galaxy Enhance-X app

To use the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X app, simply launch the app and select a picture from your gallery.

Tap on the AI enhance icon (the double stars) in the bottom right corner. Alternatively, use any of the AI tools at the bottom of the screen to edit your image to your liking.

What users are saying about the new Samsung photo editing app

So far, the Galaxy Enhance-X photo editing app has received mixed reviews across YouTube, Reddit, and even the Samsung Community.

Some users are praising the app for improving their photos. Others say there’s no difference between their before and after photos. Still, others insist that the app performed poorly and defaced their images.

Whatever your experience with the new app, Samsung will likely be pushing updates in the coming weeks to improve the app.

