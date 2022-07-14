This Chrome extension blocks chatbot popups, alerts, and sounds

Website chat popups can interfere with your browsing experience. If you visit a lot of websites on a typical day, there’s a good chance that you’ve encountered them.

Together with annoying alerts and sounds, website chat popups can be pretty pesky. If you encounter these a lot, there’s something you can do about it.

The No ChatBot Chrome extension helps you eliminate those annoying website chat popups, alerts, and sounds that drive you nuts.

With No ChatBot, you can browse the world wide web just the way you like it, free of distractions. The extension is free to use and super easy to install.

How to install the No ChatBot Chrome extension

Not all chatbots are evil. Some can help to improve customer service and are typically beneficial for businesses. Some, however, can be a nuisance. Thankfully, No ChatBot can be of help.

Head to the No ChatBot Chrome extension page here Then, click Add to Chrome to start the quick download

At less than 20 KB, the no-nonsense No ChatBot extension is super lightweight and easy on your browser.

How to install the NoChatBot Chrome extension on non-Chrome browsers

If you use a non-Chrome browser, such as Edge, Firefox, Brave, or Vivaldi, among others, you can still get the No ChatBot Chrome extension.

This is because almost all modern browsers are Chromium-based, sharing the same or similar codebase with Chrome.

For these other browsers, go to your extensions or add-ons library and search for the option to use the Chrome web store.

Image: KnowTechie

Alternatively, simply visit the Chrome web store from your browser, then search for No ChatBot. Add it to your browser and start enjoying distraction-free browsing.

No ChatBot’s blocked list

The No ChatBot blocked list details some of the chatbots that it currently blocks. Here they are in alphabetical order:

ADA

Birdeye

Drift

Freshchat

Intercom Mobile Monkey

Podium

Qualified

Zendesk

Zoho Sales IQ

The No ChatBot Chrome extension is currently being featured on Product Hunt, where it has received many upvotes. It is free to use, doesn’t collect any data, and is open source.

You can learn more about this project on GitHub, as well as recommend new vendors to add to the blocked list.

And if you’re feeling uneasy about downloading a Chrome extension from a new developer, freelance tech journalist Jared Newman, suggests Hello, Goodbye as an alternative.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: