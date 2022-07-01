Chrome’s password manager now looks and works better

Google’s password manager on Chrome is a decent alternative to options like LastPass and 1Password. Now, it is getting some new functionality that should help users who use multiple devices and those that want to manually add passwords.

Announced in a blog post, Google outlines some of the changes users can expect. The first change, and some for the UI (user interface) nerds among us, is an updated look that is consistent above devices.

But, that’s only the beginning and something that, arguably, is minor in the grand scheme of things.

Additionally, Chrome’s password manager now allows you to manually enter and save login credentials across all platforms. This includes Android, iOS, desktop, macOS, and Linux.

This is a great feature and I have a feeling I’ll personally be using it quite a bit. Often, when Chrome tries to auto-update my password, I opt-out because reasons. Listen, I can’t explain it, but I don’t trust it to update correctly.

Now, being able to manually add passwords will make account management more streamlined. It’s a great addition and I have to wonder what took so long to add this across all platforms.

To round out Chrome password manager updates, Password Checkup is getting an update. Android users will get warnings for weak and re-used passwords. Additionally, all users will get the added benefits of compromised password warnings.

