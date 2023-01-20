KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

Quick Answer: The best free password managers mentioned in this post include Dashlane, LastPass, 1Password, Sticky Password, Blur, Bitwarden, and NordPass. We always recommend to review the features and security of each before making a final decision.

As long as technology exists in the spaces it does, like the internet and the cloud, passwords will always be necessary.

We have been changing them up in recent years, like using fingerprints or facial recognition to get into some devices; otherwise, passwords remain largely the same for most programs or website accounts.

Trying to pick a password the website or service will accept is a task. Remembering what you chose is another problem entirely.

One site may require a certain amount of letters, numbers, and unique characters, while another asks for a mix of upper- and lower-case letters.

Having different passwords for different sites is a security best practice, but it’s useless if you can’t remember them. That is where password managers come in to save the day.

What are password managers?

As its name suggests, a password manager is a system that keeps track of all your passwords.

The manager is a program that stores the passwords and sometimes auto-fills them in when you’re logging into sites, thanks to browser extensions.

On the surface, a password manager may sound like a bad idea. If all your passwords are available in one spot, and a single password is all that stands between them and a hacker attaining access, there seems to be little point.

However, as long as you use a unique password for the manager itself, there’ll be no problems.

The manager will even help you discover new ways to make stronger passwords, providing additional layers of security rather than peeling them away.

Many managers encrypt themselves across various devices, so you can take the program anywhere.

How to create secure passwords

A manager can go a long way, but having a strong password on your accounts can be invaluable against malicious activity.

A secure password should ideally be longer than 12 characters and contain a mix of letters, numbers, symbols, and spaces.

You should also avoid password reset questions that ask for any personal information that might be easy to find on social media.

Two-factor authentication is among the most secure mobile authentications, which can also come in handy. Passwords could still get stolen or decrypted, so ensuring your login takes multiple steps can save your accounts.

E-mail or text verifications are common, fast, and easy. Using these with a password manager can give you extra security.

The best free password managers

Managers aren’t difficult to come by, but what if you don’t have time to wade through them all and find the best one for you? This list contains the best password managers for you to try for free.

LastPass

LastPass has received accolades from various sources for being one of the best free password managers, thanks to its unique features and versatility.

Disclaimer: In September, 2022, LastPass reported a security incident that resulted in a data breach. Source code and technical information were compromised and used to gain access to customer data like names, addresses, phone numbers, and email address: LastPass reports yet another security breach

You can access your login credentials on Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera and Safari to cover the most popular browsers. LastPass also offers two-factor authentication, auto-fill, and even credit monitoring.

Though a free version is available, you may upgrade to the premium version for $3 a month to access features like file storage, emergency access, advanced multi-factor options, and more.

LastPass

Dashlane

Dashlane comes with two-factor authentication and the power to change many passwords simultaneously.

The best thing about this manager is its simplicity and ease of use, allowing automation to change passwords immediately if a site gets hacked.

Dashlane is free but offers premium versions at either $5 or $10 a month. Premium offers web monitoring, secure VPN access, identity theft insurance, and credit monitoring.

Dashlane

1Password

1Password is a well-known, favorite manager with password generators and a watchtower service that notifies you of website breaches.

1Password can sync to Dropbox, iCloud, and other computers and is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

There is a free 30-day trial and a premium version costing from $3 to $5 a month. Premium offers guest management and account recovery.

1Password is a well-known, favorite manager with password generators and a watchtower service that notifies you of website breaches.

1Password can sync to Dropbox, iCloud, and other computers and is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

There is a free 30-day trial and a premium version costing from $3 to $5 a month. Premium offers guest management and account recovery.

Sticky Password

Sticky Password supports many browsers, including Pale Moon, Yandex, and SeaMonkey, as well as the more common ones.

This manager supports Face ID, fingerprint scans, and cloud encryption, all on a single secure platform.

The premium version is $30 a year or $150 for life, offering password sync, sharing, backups, and donations to save endangered manatees.

Sticky Password supports many browsers, including Pale Moon, Yandex, and SeaMonkey, as well as the more common ones.

This manager supports Face ID, fingerprint scans, and cloud encryption, all on a single secure platform.

The premium version is $30 a year or $150 for life, offering password sync, sharing, backups, and donations to save endangered manatees.

IronVest (previously Blur)

IronVest (previously Blur) rounds out this list with password generation, tracker blocks and the ability to mask your email address.

This manager also supports auto-fill, ad blockers, and data collection. The premium version ranges from $40 to $100 a year and offers masked credit card numbers, masked phone numbers, backup, and device sync.

IronVest (previously Blur) 4.0 If you're looking for a powerful toolset to protect your digital anonymity and privacy, IronVest is a great choice. Learn More

The best premium password managers (paid alternatives)

If you don’t mind paying a fee for a password manager, there are some strictly paid alternatives to the free options mentioned above.

NordPass

NordPass is one of the best password managers available.

The program keeps all of your passwords safe and organized. It also helps you identify weak passwords and leaked data from breaches.

It works with all devices for easy use across your day-to-day life.

NordPass is available for $1.99 per month for a one-year plan or $1.49 per month for a two-year plan, so it won’t break the bank.

NordPass is one of the best password managers available.

The program keeps all of your passwords safe and organized. It also helps you identify weak passwords and leaked data from breaches.

It works with all devices for easy use across your day-to-day life.

NordPass is available for $1.99 per month for a one-year plan or $1.49 per month for a two-year plan, so it won't break the bank.

LogMeOnce

LogMeOnce is another relatively inexpensive password manager.

It offers encrypted storing, emergency access, live password sharing, and more. Plus, there are separate business plans for users managing passwords across many people.

The company offers services starting at $2.50 per month. Plus, there’s a free tier that you can use to try the service out before you buy.

LogMeOnce is another relatively inexpensive password manager.

It offers encrypted storing, emergency access, live password sharing, and more. Plus, there are separate business plans for users managing passwords across many people.

The company offers services starting at $2.50 per month. Plus, there's a free tier that you can use to try the service out before you buy.

Safety and Security

These days, password managers are automatically available on our devices or browsers, so there’s no excuse not to use them.

Apple products with iOS 11 or higher have them by default, and Chrome allows users access to one built into the browser.

Even the best free password managers can be a mixed bag if you don’t take proper safety measures to begin with. But they can offer a lot more security when used correctly.

If you’re on the fence, try one of these free password managers or one already on your device and see what all the fuss is about for yourself.

How we make our picks We looked at many different things when choosing the best free password manager. But ultimately, it comes down to first-hand experience with the apps. On top of hands-on testing, we spent hours scouring the internet for user reviews, Reddit posts, and YouTube videos, dedicating countless hours to making the best list possible. But mainly, our first-hand experience is ultimately how we made our picks.

Do you use a password manager? Which one is your go-to? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

