Here are the most used passwords in 2022

Every year, sites like NordPass publish the most common passwords for people worldwide.

And every year, without fail, the most common ones used still consist of ‘password,’ ‘123456,’ ‘qwerty,’ or some other easy-to-hack combination.

Your password is the best defense you have from hackers on your accounts. And in today’s world, think of how many accounts you have.

From social media and banking apps to Amazon, we’re plugged in now more than ever. Each of those accounts can cause you some damage in its own way if they get compromised.

But, typically, passwords protect you from most exploits that could cause damage to you and your accounts.

The most common passwords of 2022

NordPass shared the most common passwords found on the web in 2022. Many of these passwords are so simple that they can be cracked in less than one second.

These are the top 20 most common passwords this year:

password 123456 123456789 guest qwerty 12345678 111111 12345 col123456 123123 1234567 1234 1234567890 000000 555555 666666 123321 654321 777777 123

As you can see, there’s a bit of a pattern emerging from the most common passwords out there. Unsurprisingly, any sequence of numbers in a particular pattern will be pretty easy to crack.

NordPass also offers a few suggestions for things to consider when creating passwords. For starters, try not to share the same password across different accounts.

Go for long, complex passwords. The harder they are to remember, the harder they will be to hack.

And make sure that you maintain all of your online accounts. Update passwords regularly, deactivate accounts you no longer use, and keep your eye out for suspicious activity.

You can always use a password manager, like NordPass or 1Password, to maintain your complex passwords.

We have too much to lose in our online accounts these days. Be sure to maintain strong passwords (and enable 2FA when available) to protect yourself from online threats.

