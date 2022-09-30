How to see WiFi passwords in iOS 16

When Apple released iOS 16, it added a new feature that lets you easily check any WiFi passwords that you have saved on your device.

This new feature makes it a whole lot easier to share WiFi passwords with others. You can check on any saved WiFi password you have and even copy them to your clipboard for easy sharing with others.

It’s actually possible to see your WiFi passwords if you’re on an older version of iOS. However, it’s a bit more complicated and requires you to connect your iPhone to a Mac computer and use Keychain Access.

This article will focus on viewing WiFi passwords on iOS 16. Since this is a pretty new feature, it might not be super obvious that it’s available quite yet.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Follow along to find out how to see your saved WiFi passwords on iOS 16.

How to access WiFi passwords on your iPhone with iOS 16

Apple makes it relatively easy to access your WiFi passwords using this method. However, it does require you to have installed iOS 16.

If you haven’t done that yet, check out our guide on how to get the iOS update. Once you have iOS 16 installed, follow along below:

Open the Settings app and select WiFi Select the More Info icon next to a network Tap Password (here’s where you’ll need to authenticate yourself with Face ID or a passcode) Tap the password that was revealed and choose Copy to share the password easily

That’s all you have to do. You can see the passwords for any WiFi network that you have saved in the past. And with the copy button, you can easily copy and paste the password to share with anybody.

Another useful iOS 16 feature

Just like with most of Apple’s major iOS updates, iOS 16 brought some pretty convenient new features to iPhone users.

Being able to easily check your WiFi passwords directly from your phone is a great addition that can make your life easier.

Now you have a way to easily access your WiFi passwords to share with anyone who might need them. No more rummaging through junk drawers to find that notepad with your password written on it.

This guide should tell you anything you need to know about seeing and sharing your WiFi passwords on iOS 16.

