When iOS 16 arrives this fall, iMessage users will get another handy feature. That’s the ability to edit away typos after you’ve sent your message. Pretty neat, right?

That means an end to regretting how you phrased things. Or to embarrassing emoji slips when you tapped your most-used (and potentially rude) emoji instead of the gentle smile.

There are a couple of limitations to this, however, so you still have to be wise. Both devices need to be on Apple’s iOS 16 for edits to change the original message.

If the recipient is on an older version, they’ll get a second message with the corrections. The other is that you only have fifteen minutes after sending the iMessage to do any edits. After that, you’re stuck with your typos.

Here is how to edit iMessages in iOS 16

Okay, the first thing you need is to update to iOS 16. That means enrolling in the beta, or waiting until the fall when Apple releases the public version. Once you are updated, here’s what to do.

Find the message you want to edit and long press on it Tap on Edit Make your corrections in the text field, then tap the blue checkmark on the right side.

As mentioned, there is one important thing to note about being able to edit a previously-sent iMessage. Apple says you have only 15 minutes to edit one, otherwise, it’s like that forever. That’s the same time period you have to unsend an iMessage.

Once edited, that iMessage will show a small, gray note next to it saying Edited. That will be visible by the person you sent it to, as well as on your own Message app.

This is just one of the many new features coming when iOS 16 hits our iPhones later this year. We’ll keep bringing all the news, tips, and how-to’s in the run-up to launch.

