Quick Answer: Apple Music costs $10.99 for the individual plan, $16.99 for the family plan, $4.99 for the voice plan, and $4.99 for students.

For music lovers, access to vast catalogs of songs on demand is now an essential part of daily life. But with so many streaming music services out there, the burning question is often, “how much is Apple Music compared to the competition?”

When it comes to subscription pricing, Apple Music flexes considerable value.

At just $10.99 per month for an individual plan, Apple Music offers subscribers ad-free access to over 90 million songs alongside must-have features like offline listening, spatial audio, and dynamic playlists powered by advanced machine learning algorithms.

But the company’s individual plan isn’t the only plan available. If you’re interested in learning more, we’ll break down everything you need to know regarding price, features, and the potential downsides of what Apple Music has to offer.

So, how much is Apple Music?

Short Answer: $10.99 for the individual plan, $16.99 for the family plan, $4.99 for the voice plan, and $4.99 for students.

Apple Music offers a three-tiered subscription model:

Individual Plan: Priced at $10.99 per month, this plan offers full access to Apple Music’s entire catalog, along with ad-free streaming and download for offline listening. Family Plan: At $16.99 per month, this plan extends the benefits of the Individual Plan to up to six people in a family. Student Plan: Available for $4.99 per month, this discounted plan is available to students enrolled in degree-granting universities. Voice Plan: A lower-cost subscription option that offers ad-free access to playlists and stations using Siri for $4.99 per month, but lacks features like song selection, lyrics view, and music videos.

Family allows sharing with up to 6 people and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $23/month.

Apple Music Features

Image: Unsplash

Extensive Music Library

Apple Music boasts an extensive library of over 75 million songs spanning various genres and languages. This extensive collection ensures that there is something for every music lover.

Curated Playlists

Apple Music’s team of experts curates playlists based on mood, genre, and activity. These expertly curated playlists offer a personalized music experience to subscribers.

Live Radio Stations

Image: Knowtechie

Subscribers can tune into three live radio stations — Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country. Each station offers unique programming, interviews, and more.

How are Apple Music radio stations different from traditional radio stations? There are a few key differences between Apple Music radio stations and traditional broadcast radio stations: Accessibility – Apple Music stations are available globally through internet streaming, while broadcast radio is limited by geographical signal range. Apple Music provides wider access.

– Apple Music stations are available globally through internet streaming, while broadcast radio is limited by geographical signal range. Apple Music provides wider access. Content – Apple Music radio stations are genre-focused, like Hits, Country, or Alternative. Traditional radio is more broad, appealing to a wider demographic. Apple Music allows more specialized programming.

– Apple Music radio stations are genre-focused, like Hits, Country, or Alternative. Traditional radio is more broad, appealing to a wider demographic. Apple Music allows more specialized programming. Advertising – Apple Music stations are commercial-free, allowing for uninterrupted listening. Broadcast radio relies heavily on advertising. Apple Music provides an ad-free experience.

– Apple Music stations are commercial-free, allowing for uninterrupted listening. Broadcast radio relies heavily on advertising. Apple Music provides an ad-free experience. Interactivity – Apple Music listeners can see upcoming songs, explore the full catalog, create customized stations, etc. Broadcast radio offers passive listening with little user control. Apple Music allows greater listener engagement.

– Apple Music listeners can see upcoming songs, explore the full catalog, create customized stations, etc. Broadcast radio offers passive listening with little user control. Apple Music allows greater listener engagement. Personalization – Apple Music stations are hosted by individual DJs with curated playlists. Broadcast radio is programmed for mass appeal. Apple Music provides a more tailored experience.

– Apple Music stations are hosted by individual DJs with curated playlists. Broadcast radio is programmed for mass appeal. Apple Music provides a more tailored experience. Streaming – Apple Music is delivered through internet streaming which allows worldwide access. Broadcast uses regional radio signals over public airwaves. Apple Music isn’t limited by terrestrial reach. Apple Music radio provides specialized, interactive, and customizable stations without ads through global streaming. This differs from the localized, passive listening model of traditional broadcast radio. Apple Music aims to reinvent the radio experience.

Integration with Apple Ecosystem

Apple Music is seamlessly integrated with the Apple ecosystem. Subscribers can listen to music across all their Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV , and Mac.

How to Subscribe to Apple Music (Possibly for Free)

Subscribing to Apple Music is a pretty painless process, and there are multiple options available for signing up. Here are the steps:

Get your free Apple Music trial through the app:

Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, etc.

Find the trial offer on the “Listen Now” or “For You” tabs.

Tap the offer to start your subscription and trial.

Use Shazam for a free trial:

In the Apple Music app, use Shazam to ID a song.

After tagging a song, you’ll see a promo for the free trial.

Follow the prompts to sign up.

Sign up online:

Go to music.apple.com

Sign in with your Apple ID.

Look for subscription options to start your free trial.

Note: only one trial per Apple ID.

Apple Music’s Limits Outshine Its Perks For Some Users

Image: KnowTechie

Apple Music has hit all the right notes with its vast catalog of over 100 million songs, spatial audio support, and deep integration into the Apple ecosystem.

But while the service sings for many subscribers, others have hit some sour notes with Apple’s streaming platform.

Several limitations have led some users to change their tune:

Apple device restriction – The new Apple Music Voice Plan only works on Apple devices, limiting broader use and locking out Android and other platform users. As one disappointed subscriber told us, “I can’t jam out on my Google Home? That’s a major flat note.”

– The new Apple Music Voice Plan only works on Apple devices, limiting broader use and locking out Android and other platform users. As one disappointed subscriber told us, “I can’t jam out on my Google Home? That’s a major flat note.” Personal library challenges – Multiple users have struggled to merge their personal music collections into Apple Music, especially compared to Spotify’s features. “It just doesn’t mesh well with my own tracks,” said a user with an extensive catalog of live bootlegs.

– Multiple users have struggled to merge their personal music collections into Apple Music, especially compared to Spotify’s features. “It just doesn’t mesh well with my own tracks,” said a user with an extensive catalog of live bootlegs. Lack of social integration – Unlike Spotify, Apple Music doesn’t allow following friends or viewing their listening activity, missing out on popular music social features. “I want to know what my friends are rocking out to,” complained one user.

– Unlike Spotify, Apple Music doesn’t allow following friends or viewing their listening activity, missing out on popular music social features. “I want to know what my friends are rocking out to,” complained one user. Stability issues – Though Apple typically resolves bugs quickly, some users have reported disruptive app glitches. “It kept crashing when I tried loading my ’90s country playlist,” said one Nashville-based user.

While Apple Music still strikes a chord with many for its audio quality, catalog depth, and Apple ecosystem integration, these limitations have caused some subscribers to change their tune.

READ MORE: The best Spotify alternatives for streaming music

But Apple has shown a willingness to update and evolve, perhaps bringing its service back into harmony for dissatisfied users.

Is Apple Music Worth the Cost?

Image: KnowTechie

With its extensive music library, curated playlists, live radio stations, and seamless integration with Apple products, Apple Music offers excellent value for money.

Its three-tiered subscription model caters to individuals, families, and students, making it a versatile choice for music lovers.

At the end of the day, it really boils down to personal preference. For example, I’ve been a loyal Spotify user for over ten years, and I really have no reason to leave, even though they recently raised their monthly cost up by $1.

But Apple Music isn’t immune to price increases, either. The company previously raised its prices across all of its streaming services back in 2022, and given the latest trends, the chances of prices going up again are very likely.

When Apple Music was first released, I took advantage of the free 30-day trial, and I was really impressed with it. Mind you, this was when the service was initially introduced, so I imagine it has only improved since then.

So, regardless of the $10.99 monthly subscription cost, give it a try. It literally won’t cost you a thing to sign up for a trial and doesn’t require much effort.

Personalized Recommendations: The service learns your tastes over time, curating playlists and suggesting new music based on your preferences. It's like having a personal DJ who knows exactly what you want to hear.

