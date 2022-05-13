Best Buy is offering 3 free months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more

If you don’t like paying for stuff, Best Buy has an offer for you. For a limited time, they’re dishing out three free month subscriptions to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+.

That’s right, three months of Apple’s premium subscription services for absolutely nothing. The only kicker here is that this offer is only available to new subscribers.

To get your free subscriptions, head over to this page here and add any of the services you wish to get to your shopping cart. From here, all you have to do is checkout, and Best Buy will send you all the necessary details. That’s it.

If you’ve been on the fence about signing up for any of Apple’s premium content services, this is a good way to dip your toes in the water without having to spend a single cent. Seriously, this is a no-brainer. For more details, click the button below.

