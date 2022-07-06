Deals
Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $20 each
In order to get this price, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member.
Amazon Prime Day is almost here and to get the ball rolling, Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $20 a pop. They usually sell for $50 each. The only kicker here is that this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.
Amazon’s most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.
Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
For just $20, you can see what all the fuss is about. Just do it sooner than later because these prices won’t last forever. For more details, click the button below.
Bonus Deals:
- Echo Dot Kids: $24.99 (usually $59.99)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen With Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: $19.99 (usually $64.98)
- Echo 4th Gen: $59.99 (usually $99.99)
- Echo 4th Gen with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: $59.99 (usually $114.98)
Again, to get these prices, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.
