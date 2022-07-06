Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $20 each

Amazon Prime Day is almost here and to get the ball rolling, Amazon is blowing out Echo Dots at just $20 a pop. They usually sell for $50 each. The only kicker here is that this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker has a sleek, compact design that fits perfectly into small spaces. It delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy anywhere in your home.

Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

For just $20, you can see what all the fuss is about. Just do it sooner than later because these prices won’t last forever. For more details, click the button below.

Bonus Deals:

Again, to get these prices, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

