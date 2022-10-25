Beats Studio Buds are somehow priced at $90 right now

If you want some new Apple-designed earbuds but don’t like the styling of AirPods, check this deal out. The Beats Studio Buds are down to $90 right now. They usually sell for $149.95.

They are available in five different color options, as well. Those colors are Black, Red, Moon Gray, White, and Ocean Blue. That’s four more colors than the AirPods.

Each colorful shell hides impressive sound inside, with a different sound profile than AirPods. If you dislike the style or sound of Apple’s other earbuds, you should check these out.

Besides the color and sound signature, you get almost everything the AirPods Pro offer.

That’s eight hours of playback off one charge, 24 hours total with the carrying case. Additionally, five minutes of charging gets you an hour of playback.

Beats put active noise cancellation into the Studio Buds, including transparency mode. You get multiple ear tips for comfort and Siri compatibility.

They also support Apple’s spatial audio, both on Apple Music and services like Netflix. They also have the same IPX4 water and sweat resistance as the AirPods Pro, so you can rock out while you get your sweat on.

Beats Studio Buds also come with six months of Apple Music, so you’re racking up some savings by jumping on this deal. Click the button below for more info.

