TextSniper for Mac extracts text from images, get it now for just $4

Have you ever come across an image or PDF that you needed to copy text from? How much easier would it be if you could just cut and paste the text found in an image? Well, now you can with TextSniper for Mac.

Transform any image to text instantly and paste it into your notes, messenger, or any other app as editable text. Don’t waste time typing – get this instead. Right now, You can get lifetime access for just $4. Yes, $4. This software typically sells for $7.

Why is TextSniper a must-have? The software is designed to be fully compatible with Mac and has been developed to extract any type of text, regardless of language, from any type of file.

Here’s how it works: You just have to open the file, launch TextSniper, and drag and drop a capture window over any non-copyable text. From here, TextSniper adds it to your clipboard which you can then copy the text to place wherever needed.

We’re huge fans of TextSniper here at KnowTechie. Kevin absolutely swears by it. But don’t take our word for it, here’s what a few reviewers have to say about it:

Image: KnowTechie

Overall, this seems to be a handy tool that could definitely come in handy for someone needing to copy text for a personal project or to share with a friend. And at just $4, adding this to your suite of Mac tools is a no-brainer. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.