TextSniper makes copying any text as easy as taking a screenshot

Have you ever found yourself in a position where you need to copy some text from a website, but the text is part of a picture? While you could just manually copy the text like some sort of caveperson, what if there was a better way?

That’s what TextSniper hopes to accomplish with its macOS app. This paid app ($6.99) lets users drag and drop a capture window over any non-copyable text and adds it to your clipboard. From there, you to copy the text to place wherever needed.

You can check it out in action below:

Overall, this seems to be a handy tool that could definitely come in handy for someone needing to copy text for a personal project or to share with a friend.

TextSniper isn’t the first company to offer something like this. Google Photos also has the ability, and you can use Google Lens for copying text in the real world, but being able to take a screenshot on Mac to copy text is definitely a handy feature.

