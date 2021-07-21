Venmo is dropping its ridiculous social feature that let you see random people’s transactions

Venmo is a great app for sending money to friends, family, and clients. For some reason, the PayPal-owned app also has social features that let you see not only your friends’ transactions but those from strangers, as well.

Now, as part of its app redesign and refreshed UI, Venmo has announced it is removing the social feature that lets you see stranger’s transactions. There will still be a social feed for friends, however. Another part of the update includes more privacy options for users.

The changes make sense. As CNN reports, back in 2018 Venmo settled with the Federal Trade Commission over privacy concerns and it was also recently revealed Joe Biden’s Venmo account was public.

The refreshed Venmo app will be rolling out to users over the next couple of weeks and joins a list of other recent features adding by the company.

These include the ability to sell stuff through your personal account and new crypto functions that allow you to buy and sell certain digital currencies like Bitcoin.

