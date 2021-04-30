Coinbase users can now buy crypto with their PayPal account

Coinbase is one of the easiest ways for people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but now, the process is about to get even better. The company is adding PayPal to the platform, meaning users no longer have to attach a bank account.

PayPal recently gave users the ability to purchase select cryptocurrencies, as well as offer options for buying things with Bitcoin and other digital coins, so bringing that functionality to Coinbase makes sense.

In a blog post announcing the new implementation, Coinbase notes:

Buying crypto should be simple and easy. However, moving money in the traditional world of finance can be anything but. ACH and wire transfers can take time and effort, and we know you are expecting faster and more seamless ways to make crypto purchases. Now, you can instantly fund crypto purchases with PayPal in just a few taps.

Users can simply add PayPal when buying crypto, through the “Add a payment method” option. From there, it is as simple as connecting your PayPal to Coinbase. The feature is rolling out now, so make sure your app is updated.

There are some limits, with users only being able to buy $25,000 worth of crypto a day through PayPal purchases, but let’s be real here, how many of us does that honestly affect?

