The girl from the burning house meme just made a cool $500,000 from it

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, you’ve probably seen the burning house meme above or at least seen some version of it. It’s an iconic piece of internet history, and now it’s worth $500,000.

What started as an innocent snap from Dave Roth, the father of the child in the picture, Zoë Roth, became something bigger as people found the picture amusing. Why? Because it looks like Zoë started the fire and is proud of her accomplishments.

While that isn’t what happened (allegedly), the picture spread like wildfire. Now, Zoë has finally made some money off the iconic burning house meme, selling it as a nonfungible token (NFT) for 180 Ethereum. At the time of this writing, that is approximately $494,000.

The meme was sold in an auction on Foundation.app to a buyer referred to as 3FMusic, who has a petty decent collection of NFTs, according to their page on the website.

Zoë tells The New York Times, “People who are in memes and go viral is one thing, but just the way the internet has held on to my picture and kept it viral, kept it relevant, is so crazy to me. I’m super grateful for the entire experience.”

As the copyright holder for the burning house meme NFT, she’ll also get a 10% cut of any future sales of the digital asset. Not a bad side gig at all.

